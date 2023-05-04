Hospitals offering thousands in sign on bonuses to battle staff shortages

LawCall
Some hospitals offering big sign on bonuses to attract employees
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hospitals across the country are still struggling to find enough workers and, here in Alabama, some are offering thousands of dollars in signing bonuses to attract employees.

According to the head of the state hospital association, thousands of positions across the state need to be filled.

Some hospitals like DCH are offering up to $18,000 in sign on bonuses for full-time registered nurses. The hospital, which has locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, and Fayette, also recently increased wages for entry-level inpatient nurses to stay competitive.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said he’s seeing incentives being offered across the board in healthcare as hospitals try and find ways to attract and keep employees.

“Healthcare workers of all types cost more now than they did pre-COVID,” he said. “And hospitals and other healthcare institutions are having to pay more to keep the staff they’ve got and it’s costing more to keep and retain new staff.”

A recent study shows Alabama hospitals spent $1.4 billion more on personnel costs than in 2019.

Williamson says there are significant healthcare shortages out there and he fears it’s going to be years before things get back on track.

