Hospitals offering big sign on bonuses to attract employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Thousands of positions across the state in hospitals need to be filled according to the head of the state hospital association.

Some hospitals like DCH are offering up to $18,000 sign on bonuses for full time registered nurse positions. The hospital which has locations in Tuscaloosa, Northport, and Fayette also recently increased wages for entry level inpatient nurses to stay competitive.

We’ve reported the pandemic took its toll on nurses. Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association says he’s seeing incentives being offered across the board in healthcare as hospitals try and find ways to attract and keep employees.

“Healthcare workers of all types cost more now than they did pre-Covid and hospitals and other healthcare institutions are having to pay more to keep the staff they’ve got. It’s costing more to keep and retain new staff,” Williamson said.

A recent study shows Alabama hospitals spent $1.4 billion more on personnel costs than in 2019. Williamson says there are significant healthcare shortages out there and he fears it’s going to be years before things get back on track.

