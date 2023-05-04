Georgia family demands justice after they say their brother died at the hands of B’ham police officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia family is demanding justice after they say their brother died at the hands of a Birmingham police officer.
The family of Carl Grant, 69, spoke to city councilors Tuesday.
Their attorneys say Grant suffered from dementia and PTSD.
In February of 2020, they said Grant left his home in Conyers, Georgia to go to the store, but instead, he found himself two hours west in Birmingham.
He went to two different homes, mistaking them for his own.
Attorneys Johnathan Austin and Richard Rice said when BPD responded to both incidents, one officer slammed Grant to the ground and injured his face.
Grant was then taken to UAB, where attorneys said surveillance video shows an officer slamming him to the ground once again, injuring his neck and spinal cord.
Grant died months later.
The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which is part of their effort to get the city to revisit its policies and police practices when it comes to mental health.
WBRC reached out to the city council and city for comment, and per policy, they do not comment on pending litigation.
