Georgia family demands justice after they say their brother died at the hands of B’ham police officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia family is demanding justice after they say their brother died at the hands of a Birmingham police officer.

The family of Carl Grant, 69, spoke to city councilors Tuesday.

Their attorneys say Grant suffered from dementia and PTSD.

In February of 2020, they said Grant left his home in Conyers, Georgia to go to the store, but instead, he found himself two hours west in Birmingham.

He went to two different homes, mistaking them for his own.

Attorneys Johnathan Austin and Richard Rice said when BPD responded to both incidents, one officer slammed Grant to the ground and injured his face.

Grant was then taken to UAB, where attorneys said surveillance video shows an officer slamming him to the ground once again, injuring his neck and spinal cord.

Grant died months later.

“It’s unfortunate a mental illness, dementia, should not be a death sentence when encountering the police,” said Austin. “And too many times and too often we’ve seen and heard stories of people who have a mental illness come in contact with the police and end up dead.”

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which is part of their effort to get the city to revisit its policies and police practices when it comes to mental health.

“No one from Birmingham has called our family to say I’m sorry or anything,” said Grant’s sister Kathy Jenkins. “They took a special, special person from us. And it was probably nothing to them. But our life has changed.”

WBRC reached out to the city council and city for comment, and per policy, they do not comment on pending litigation.

