First Alert Weather: Increasing clouds and warmer temperatures Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - May the Fourth be with you!

We are starting out the day with temperatures back into the 40s. This is our last morning of cool and dry weather for the next seven days. If you love this fall feel, soak it in! We are looking at a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite. We will likely see clouds increase today giving us a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky this afternoon. The good news is that humidity levels will remain low, and we will stay dry.

Today's Forecast (WBRC)

Temperatures this afternoon will likely end up a few degrees warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds should come from the northwest today at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 60s by 8 p.m.

Widely Scattered Showers Possible Friday: We will enter a new weather pattern starting tomorrow and this unsettled pattern will likely stay with us for most of next week. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with a chance for spotty light showers. Temperatures should end up warmer with most of us in the 50s.

Future Radar - Fri. 4 p.m. (WBRC)

We will hold on to a 30-40 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms tomorrow. A strong storm can’t be ruled out in west Alabama tomorrow. The main threat will be heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and maybe hail. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are forecast to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Weekend Forecast: The weather pattern we will have to deal with is called “Northwest Flow”. Clusters of storms will likely form along a ridge of high pressure and travel around the high. We will likely see rounds of showers and storms form to our northwest with rain pushing to the southeast over the next several days. Determining the timing, placement, and intensity of these storm clusters can be difficult. Setups like this can produce strong and severe storms. The main threat is usually damaging winds and large hail. Tornadoes in this setup are very unlikely, but not zero.

Severe Weather Impacts (WBRC)

Temperatures will likely trend above average this weekend with lows in the 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday with rain chances at 40-50 percent. I think Saturday is our best chance to see showers and storms. We could see a round of showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning with another round Saturday afternoon and evening. It remains difficult to pinpoint exactly when we could see storms, but setups like this can produce stormy weather during the overnight hours too. Just make sure you have ways to receive important weather information over the weekend.

Warm and Muggy Next Week: The weather pattern will remain the same as we enter the second full week of May. Temperatures are forecast to warm in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

Severe Weather Impacts (WBRC)

Humidity levels will remain high. It will feel very muggy in the mornings and evening hours. We will hold on to a 30-40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms all of next week. It will look and feel more like a summer-like weather pattern. Each day could produce a strong or severe storm.

Rainfall Potential: Determining rainfall totals in this particular weather setup can be difficult. Some spots could easily see a few inches of rain while others remain dry. We are generally forecasting 1-2 inches of rain for Central Alabama over the next five to seven days. You may need to water your lawn and garden a few times over the next week as some days could end up drier than others.

