Cullman Police warning of phone call scam that impersonates a police department employee

Cullman police warning about phone scam
By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman police are warning you to be careful when you answer unknown phone calls. They’ve gotten dozens of reports this week of someone pretending to be with their police department and demanding your money or credit card information.

Cullman Police said they have had around 30 reports of a phone scam in town where someone is pretending to be a police employee and claiming they have a warrant for your arrest. Sgt. Adam Clark with Cullman Police said this is just a scare tactic and the department won’t call you regarding a warrant.

He said the scammer has been telling callers they can pay instead of being arrested.

“They are afraid for people to know they have had a warrant issued for their arrest or they’re going to go to jail, so they pay these things,” Clark said. “Even deep down, these people know they don’t actually have a warrant.”

“They’ll eventually give them another number to call and it’s usually an 800 number with a foreign person on the line,” Clark said. “They’ll get credit card info or banking info from this person and it’s usually a very small fee, so some people just pay it. I mean 45 or 50 dollars, but when you get one hundred or two hundred people to do it, then they’re making pretty good money.”

Clark said even though they tell you it’s only 45 or 50 dollars, they can pull more money from your bank account once you give them the information. Clark said they are targeting all age groups this time.

“A lot of people think the sensors we have on the intersections are cameras, but they’re not,” Clark said. “They may think they were caught on camera running a red light or speeding and may think they actually had a warrant issued. But, pretty much everyone who has a warrant, knows they have a warrant.”

Clark said right now, they have not had reports of anyone falling for the scam and actually paying the money. He said usually if someone does pay, there is a low chance you’ll get your money back.

