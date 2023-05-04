LawCall
Centre police officer arrested for allegedly planting evidence

Michael Kilgore
Michael Kilgore(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CENTRE, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Centre police officer has been arrested for allegedly planting evidence.

According to Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, Michael Kilgore was arrested on Wednesday after allegations were made of unlawful handling and planting of evidence.

An investigation revealed evidence that corroborated the allegations and warrants were issued against Kilgore for criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime-distribution.

“We are very disappointed in Kilgore’s conduct,” Blankenship said. “There is no excuse for any officer violating the law like this.”

Blankenship said he is appreciative of District Attorney Summer Summerford, the Gadsden Office of the FBI, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

“We have great law enforcement officers serving in the Ninth Judicial Circuit,” Summerford said. “The overwhelming majority of officers across the nation work hard and dedicate themselves to keeping our communities safe. Law enforcement officers that break the law and violate both the public’s trust and other officer’s trust will be prosecuted.”

