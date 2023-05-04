Birmingham woman shares story of being stranded at Greyhound bus stop in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham resident, Sabrina Chatman, had a scary experience after being stranded in Opelika when her return bus through Greyhound failed to show up. Chatman spoke about her experience and what Greyhound has done for her since the incident, which she says is not enough.

Chatman left for Opelika from Birmingham on a Friday and had to wait eight hours for a bus to surprise her kids later that day. But when she planned to return on Monday, her bus was delayed for two hours, then four hours, and then there were no buses heading to Birmingham that night. She had to hitchhike back the two-and-a half-hour trip.

“The craziest thing was when I heard their animated voice on the phone, I heard that the number one priority was the safety of the passengers, employees, and I said there was no safety whatsoever in my case,” Chatman said. “That could have been my last day on Earth. I didn’t have a problem like this before until this recent trip, and I am not - I don’t even think I would be considering riding Greyhound again.”

Chatman added that Greyhound is only willing to offer her a voucher, which she certainly doesn’t want after waiting hours for a return bus that never came. She says if you are going on a trip like this, make sure to have two backup plans to ensure your safety on your journey.

We reached out to Greyhound for comment and they said they are working to send an official response.

