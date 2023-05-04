Birmingham man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, fentanyl & other drug paraphernalia

WYLAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One man was arrested after Birmingham Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit executed search warrants in Wylam.

The Birmingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Tactical Operations Precinct say they executed two narcotics search warrants at residences in the 3800 Block of 7th Avenue and 4700 Block of 6th Avenue.

During the search, detectives recovered 9.5lbs of heroin, 8.6lbs of cocaine, 22.8lbs of fentanyl, 216 grams of marijuana, and four MDMA pills. One firearm was also recovered. Two vehicles and $136,016 were seized as well.

Charles Williams (Birmingham Police Department)

Detectives arrested 37-year-old Charles Williams and charged him with Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Williams is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

