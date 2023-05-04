LawCall
Birmingham Fire and Rescue trains next generation of firefighters

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday, May 4, Birmingham Fire and Rescue hosted its annual Fire Explorers Competition.

Students within Birmingham City High Schools competed in friendly competitions that included an obstacle course, cutting a car and quick changing. The activities they participated in are training exercises new recruits have to go through.

Many of the students at the drill field on Thursday have interest in becoming a firefighter someday by being a part of the Explorers program. Students in the program complete 160 training hours, which puts them on the hiring list with the personnel board. Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said it’s a great opportunity to give students the training so early since this is the next generation of firemen and women.

“The school systems, they are familiar with the firefighting position now, the job. We give them the training. They are also welcome to come out to our fire explorer program. You can work at the stations, ride with us. Its a great opportunity for the youth.”

The Explorers program is currently in three of the city’s high schools - Huffman, Parker and Wenonah.

