LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bill exempting overtime pay from state taxes heading to Senate

By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you work over 40 hours a week, a bill heading to the Senate could put more money in your pocket. HB217 exempts overtime pay from state income taxes.

The House of Representatives passed the bill unanimously on Tuesday. Representative Anthony Daniels says it’s the first of it’s kind.

“No other state in the union offers anything like this,” said Rep. Daniels. “Never even been introduced, so it’s a new idea but it’s a result of seeing ‘Now Hiring’ signs from Mobile to Huntsville.”

He says the bill will help workers take home 5% more from overtime than you would before, adding that some families are in desperate need of that extra income.

Typically, Alabama taxes all money earned from working, under or over 40 hours, up to around 5% of your paycheck.

“Think about what you could do with that additional 5%, especially in light of where our economy is today,” said Rep. Daniels. “Right now we’re experiencing higher prices whether it’s at a grocery store or a retail store.”

But it’s not just good for employees, Daniels says employers benefit too because people will be more willing to work those additional hours.

“It also helps increase productivity for the employer,” he explains. “Being able to allow businesses to be able to produce at or ahead of schedule... It’s a win-win situation that’ll bring business, people and unions all together on the same accord.”

Representative Daniels is now urging anyone in favor of the bill to contact your Senate leaders to help get it passed.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County...
Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office looking for families of 4 people who recently died
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Man accused of killing woman in Center Point, shooting 4 others in B’ham arrested in Louisiana

Latest News

Thousands of positions across the state in hospitals need to be filled according to the head of...
Hospitals offering big sign on bonuses to attract employees
There’s new interest in a cold case in Walker County because of a true crime podcast. The case...
Secrets True Crime podcast brings new life to Walker County cold case
Birmingham Southern College
New bill would create loan program for financially struggling colleges; could help save Birmingham Southern College
Cullman police warning about phone scam
Cullman Police warning of phone call scam that impersonates a police department employee