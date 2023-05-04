BFRS: One dead in Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in an apartment fire Wednesday evening, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Crews were called to the fire at 1st Street North and Morris Avenue at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

BFRS has reported that one person died in the fire. There are no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

