Bare Hands, Inc. presents Birmingham Taco Fest

Birmingham Taco Fest

Birmingham Taco Fest
Birmingham Taco Fest(Bare Hands, Inc.)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get your taco fix with Bare Hands, Inc. on May 7 from noon to 5 p.m. for the sixth annual Birmingham Taco Fest. This annual family-friendly event is located at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmarks and showcases Birmingham’s top culinary and art venders.

In addition to 20 taco vendors, 15 sweets, there will be an artist village, libations, kids’ zone, farmers market, DJs, drinks and more. A panel of judges will be in attendance to crown top tacos while the foodies in attendance have the opportunity to vote for the People’s Choice Award.

This is a rain or shine event General Admission Tickets start at only $10 and raise to $12 on the day of the event. Children 12 years of age and younger are free.

