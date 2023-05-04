ALEA: One dead in Talladega car wreck

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday, April 29 has claimed the life of a Talladega man.

Brentavies L. Marizette, 40, was critically injured after his GMC Envoy was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by Michael Denton, 44, of Talladega.

Marizette was transported to UAB Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries May 2.

Amber Marizette, 33, and Tavoris Wallace, 32, were also in the GMC Envoy with Brentavies and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred on Jackson Trace Road in Talladega.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

