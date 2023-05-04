LawCall
Alabama EMA hosts hurricane simulation

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane season officially begins next month.

State leaders are making sure they’re prepared when one of these powerful storms hits the gulf coast.

Leaders held a full-scale drill, with more than 100 people and Alabama’s EMA headquarters in Clanton operating today as it would if we were under a hurricane warning.

Alabama forestry, ALEA, ALDOT, and the Red Cross were among agencies involved in the drills.

The response began with a debrief from the national weather service about the conditions, expected threats, and paths of the storm.

The teams will meet before the storm makes land fall and will stay in operation after the storm hits to help with response efforts.

Gregory Robinson, Director of External Affairs of Alabama EMA said these simulations happen annually and are crucial to making sure all agencies understand what to do when the next hurricane hits.

“It’s very important for all of us to be on the same page. We know what our resources are, we understand what our responsibilities are, and we know how we work together to respond to a hurricane impact,” Robinson said. “We have the opportunity to practice that and become better at it.”

Robinson said it’s important for you to practice your emergency response and know what your family will do if there is severe weather.

