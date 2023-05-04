LawCall
Alabama baseball coach fired amid gambling investigation

Former Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon
Former Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon(James deGraauw | WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama head baseball coach Brad Bohannon has been “relieved of all duties,” according to a statement from UA. This comes after the state of Ohio and New Jersey gambling regulators halted betting on Alabama baseball games.

“Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for Head Baseball Coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” the statement read.

It went on to say that Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach.

This comes just days after ESPN reported that Ohio’s licensed sportsbooks were instructed to halt betting on Crimson Tide games after suspicious wagering activity was detected on ‘Bama’s game against LSU on Friday.

“One was on a parlay which involved the LSU-Alabama game, and then there was another straight-up bet,” Ronnie Johns, Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, told ESPN. “I was told it was a large bet that involved LSU-Alabama.”

On Wednesday, David Payne Purdum, who covers betting for ESPN Chalk, tweeted a statement by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, which said that they had also halted betting on Alabama baseball games.

“On May 3, 2023, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement instructed sportsbooks to suspend wagering on all contests involving the University of Alabama baseball team and associated players, including future wages,” the statement read.

They said the action was taken out of an abundance of caution after the Ohio Casino Control Commission did the same.

WBRC has reached out to the University of Alabama and other organizations for more information and comment. This story will be updated as more information comes available.

