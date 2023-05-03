LawCall
Two high schoolers donate equipment to fourth and fifth grade softball team

Hewitt-Trussville’s Makaila Hope and Mountain Brook’s Annie Gregory used some of their own allowance to help gather some new gear
By Jake Stansell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It marked the first season the Hayes Middle School softball team took the field and the team was in need of their own equipment after having to borrow from other teams.

Head Coach Orlando Burks helped build the softball team off the ground, consisting of fourth and fifth graders, in partnership with Birmingham Parks and Recreation. When it came time to play the first game, the team felt embarrassed because the other team was dressed so nice.

“I said, ‘Hey, we’re going to get through this, don’t worry about it,” Burks told the team.

They just needed a little help. Two high schoolers, Hewitt-Trussville’s Makaila Hope and Mountain Brook’s Annie Gregory, came together, used some of their own allowance, and gifted the team with fresh gloves, bats and all sorts of other gear.

“My first few teams we shared bats, we shared gear. My first set of catcher’s gear was not mine, so being able to see them was a full circle moment for me,” Hope said.

Initially, Gregory was looking to give back to another school who needed help and this opportunity happened to land on her lap.

“I feel like we’re really a team now because we’re all the same, dressing the same,” Hayes softball player Nailah Muhammad said.

