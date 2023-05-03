Tquila Automation to create 200 tech jobs in new Birmingham hub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tquila Automation is planning on opening a regional delivery center in Birmingham that will create 200 jobs over the next five years.

The jobs include software developers, business analysts, consultants, and business managers.

The Birmingham center will be a hub of technical and delivery expertise for the company’s North American clients.

“Alabama is a welcoming home for high-tech businesses, and I’m thrilled to see Tquila Automation select Birmingham for its new growth project,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “In the Magic City, tech-focused companies can find skilled workers and all the advantages they need to build a successful operation.

The company operates as an automation consultancy that helps businesses streamline their functions by focusing on robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning and other emerging technologies.

Tquila Automation will establish the hub in the former Edwards Motor Co. building at 1531 Third Ave. North. The 65,000-square-foot building is in the city’s innovation district, called The Switch.

“By investing in technology careers in the City of Birmingham and the State of Alabama, we’re on the front-line driving innovation in businesses, supporting the demand for new jobs and growing talented team members,” he added.

Tquila Automation currently has offices located in Austin, London, and Amsterdam as well as a regional delivery center in Wales and a global center in Romania.

