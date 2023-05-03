Tennis tournament raises money for all-inclusive park in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A playground built for children with special needs in Tuscaloosa got a big boost when the community came together for a charitable event to help support it for years to come.

The annual Keith’s Classic tennis tournament at Indian Hills Country Club benefitted Mason’s Place.

Organizers of Keith’s Classic, the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority, and the PARA Foundation showed off a big check as the even helped raise $33,000.

“The community comes out to support the special needs community,” said Brian Davis, PARA Executive Director. “It’s amazing, so the turnout for an event like this is amazing for a small fundraiser that generates a large amount of money. It’s an incredible testament to what Tuscaloosa is all about.”

Nearly 50 women participated in this year’s tennis doubles charity event.

The fundraiser has chosen a different charity to support each year since the April 27 tornado in 2011. This year’s focus was raising money for PARA’s all-inclusive playground at Sokol Park.

It’s not yet clear what could be included in the phase two expansion of Mason’s Place, but fundraising continues for that effort.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.