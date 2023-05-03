LawCall
Tarrant police chief back on the job after mayor put him on leave

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting new insight into what happened between Tarrant’s police chief and mayor before the mayor put him on leave. The chief has since been reinstated.

There are still a lot of questions as to why Chief Wendall Major was put on leave to begin with, but he’s back on the job after a vote by the city council Monday. This comes after Major said Mayor Wayman Newton ordered him to release an inmate charged with domestic violence without a court order. Major says he wasn’t going to do that until a magistrate signed off on it.

Major had been suspended with pay, but after a back and forth on the issue, the council voted to reinstate him. Mayor Newton claims the police department doesn’t need a judge’s signature to release an inmate.

Major was able to address the council before the vote.

“It is my job as police chief to serve you and to enforce the law. I will do that without fear or favor to anyone and I will do it every day, every minute of the day that I serve as your police chief,” Chief Major said.

Mayor Newton was the only no vote. We reached out to him Tuesday for a response, but he says there’s an ongoing investigation and he can’t comment. At the council meeting, Newton called for an outside investigation, but didn’t elaborate on exactly why.

Major told WBRC he’s thankful for the support from the council and community.

