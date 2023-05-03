LawCall
Spring Creek Prop Farm in Shelby Co. becoming a star in Hollywood

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Spring Creek Prop Farm is the only company in Alabama serving film, commercial, music video and theatre production.

The company has been providing items like props, set pieces and shooting locations for 10 years now.

Spring Creek Prop Farm is located just outside Montevallo and has worked on films such as Line of Duty and Gunner.

The prop farm is 200 acres and their inventory consists of over 35,000 items from vintage cameras to shopping carts and large military vehicles.

They make sure everything is 100% set ready, especially when they provide military or law enforcement props and uniforms.

Len Ward, co-owner of Spring Creek, said they have worked with production companies from Atlanta and California that have traveled to Montevallo for their quality props and customer service.

“We really like independent films, and you know we have films that will have just 2 or 3 in a crew and then Gunner had 40 or 50 crew, so we can handle any size production,” Ward said.

Spring Creek is already working on their next two projects, but for more information on how to get connected with them, visit springcreekpropfarm.com

