Top Shelf Margherita Pizza

Ingredients

White sauce base (garlic olive oil)

Minced garlic

Fresh chopped basil

Cheese blend

Heirloom tomatoes (thick slices)

Course sea salt

After bake, drizzle with Balsamic glaze

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.