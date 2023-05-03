Mental Health liaisons in schools across the state helping students cope with their struggles

LawCall
By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Off the heels of the pandemic, the state of Alabama worked to put a social worker in every school district to help students of all ages cope with mental health issues.

In St. Clair County, Josh Winslett has served as the Mental Health Liaison for the last three years. He said his job can be difficult, but rewarding.

“A lot of children in our district and even across the state don’t have the ability to regulate their emotions. They don’t cope as well as we’d like.”

Winslett covers all students in the 18 buildings within St. Clair County Schools. His day-to-day duties vary depending on the student’s needs. He said the district has a partnership with JBS Mental Health Authority to provide students with help in and out of the district.

“We have multiple therapists that we employee throughout the county that work for JBS. We refer our kids to where they are able to see a counselor every two weeks and even help with medication,” said Winslett.

Winslett said it takes one month for every year of a child’s life to change their behaviors if they come from a difficult life. With that being said, he knows change wont happen over night.

He hopes to break the stigma around mental health so more people will come forward that need help.

“Trying to put that in a secular sense, where we’re able to talk about our struggles and recognize that it’s not so much of a stigma to feel like there’s something wrong with us. That our brain is no different than our heart, and if we take care of our heart, we need to take care of our mind.”

