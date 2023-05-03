Man arrested for taking photos underneath skirts of female shoppers at Riverchase Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police were dispatched to Belk inside of the Riverchase Galleria April 27 on reports of a suspicious male appearing to take inappropriate pictures of females.

Officers made contact with 28-year-old Brandon Dupree Lima inside Belk and took him into custody within minutes of arrival.

After investigation, it was determined that Lima had taken multiple photos of women underneath their skirts without their knowledge or consent.

Lima was booked into the Hoover City Jail and transferred to the Jefferson County Jail after a warrant was obtained.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Officers were able to make contact with one victim inside of the store, but believe that there may be others dating back several months. Hoover PD asks that anyone who may recognize Lima and believe they may be a victim to contact Detective Kevin Morris at 205-444-7615.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further information will be released.

The investigation is ongoing.

