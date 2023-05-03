LawCall
Man accused of killing Center Point woman, shooting 4 others in B’ham arrested in Louisiana

Police in Louisiana say Cortrell Burks was arrested after a shootout with police that killed 2, injured 2 others
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against 50-year-old Cortrell Montesez Burks for the murder of 40-year-old Erica Williams.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jonathan Hardison and WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (WBRC) - The man accused of stabbing and killing a woman in Center Point Sunday and then shooting 4 people in a Birmingham was arrested Tuesday in Bossier City, Louisiana after getting into a shootout with police that killed 2 people and injured 2 others, including a police officer.

Jail records indicate Cortrell Burks, 50, was booked into the Bossier City Jail Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, 1st degree murder, and being a fugitive from Jefferson County.

A police officer was shot during the incident at the gas station in Bossier City on Tuesday, May 2, a representative with the Bossier City Police Department confirms.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Valero gas station on Industrial Drive off I-20 near East Texas Street in Bossier City. Louisiana State Police says that’s when an armed person came out of the gas station and an exchange of gunfire took place between officers and the gunman.

A BCPD officer was shot and taken to an area hospital. He is said to have sustained moderate injuries and is currently in stable condition. The armed person was taken into custody without injuries, LSP reports.

Burks was named as a person of interest in the death of Erica Williams, 40, who was found stabbed to death when Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were doing a welfare check in the 300 Block of 20th Avenue NE around 6:29 p.m. Sunday.

Burks is believed to have then traveled to the 800 block of 48th Street North in Birmingham and fired multiple shots into a home. It is believed this location is the home of Williams’ mother. Four people were reportedly struck by gunfire.

