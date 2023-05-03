Hoover Police urging residents to be aware of lawn and landscaping scams

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is urging homeowners to be aware of another scam that targets yard work.

In past years around this time, as folks begin to straighten up their lawns, individuals go door to door to sell you overly priced landscaping services.

This year, Hoover PD says don’t do business with unknown or unverified people that show up on your doorstep.

Lt. Daniel Lowe with Hoover PD said they see this kind of scam in waves, individuals going door to door, offering a good deal to help fix up your lawn, but not everything is as good as it seems.

“When the homeowner agrees to that deal, they will come back and very loudly demand a higher amount of payment than what was previously agreed on,” Lowe said. “The homeowners might feel pressured and end up spending way more than what they intended on for that kind of service.”

Lt. Lowe said any business in the city must have a proper business license.

“We require people to have a business license and a solicitor permit,” Lowe said. “Residents should take the time to ask someone for their business license and they should produce that if they are trying to solicit yard work from you.”

Lt. Lowe said never enter into a verbal agreement with someone. Make sure whatever you are agreeing to is in writing and done with a legitimate business license.

The city of Hoover has a municipal ordinance that governs business licenses.

This is a violation under Alabama law and this misdemeanor would be handled by the municipal court.

Please call the police immediately if you encounter this type of scam at 205-822-5300.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.