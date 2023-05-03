Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the Oxmoor area off Lakeshore Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to perform a welfare check at the Glenbrook at Oxmoor Valley apartment complex around 1 p.m. Tuesday after family had not recently heard from their loved one.

When officers entered the apartment, they found an unresponsive woman on the floor. Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews were called to the scene and they pronounced the woman dead.

On their initial investigation, officers could not rule out foul play or determine if the woman died of natural causes. The coroner’s office was called to the scene where they discovered the victim may have suffered a gunshot wound, so police are treating this as a homicide investigation.

No suspects have been identified. If you live in the area and saw anything suspicious recently at or near the 2821 building in the complex or you know any information that could help police solve their investigation, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Homicide investigation at the Glenbrook at Oxmoor Valley apartment complex (2801 Sydney Drive).



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/WHEj0lDpfq — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 2, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.