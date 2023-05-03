LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Birmingham apartment

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Birmingham apartment
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Birmingham apartment(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a woman was found dead inside an apartment in the Oxmoor area off Lakeshore Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to perform a welfare check at the Glenbrook at Oxmoor Valley apartment complex around 1 p.m. Tuesday after family had not recently heard from their loved one.

When officers entered the apartment, they found an unresponsive woman on the floor. Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews were called to the scene and they pronounced the woman dead.

On their initial investigation, officers could not rule out foul play or determine if the woman died of natural causes. The coroner’s office was called to the scene where they discovered the victim may have suffered a gunshot wound, so police are treating this as a homicide investigation.

No suspects have been identified. If you live in the area and saw anything suspicious recently at or near the 2821 building in the complex or you know any information that could help police solve their investigation, you’re asked to call the Birmingham Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

bridesmaids 123movies

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Suspect named in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman in Center Point
Cornell Dewayne Richardson was shot and killed in Birmingham on Steiner Avenue,
Man from Adamsville shot and killed in Birmingham

Latest News

Scammers going door to door offering deals on yard work
Scammers going door to door offering deals on yard work
Two high schoolers donate equipment to fourth and fifth grade softball team
Do Dah Day
WBRC sponsoring Do Dah Day 2023 at Cahaba Brewing Co.
Demario Lamote Burnett is charged with attempted murder, assault, and promoting prison...
Calhoun Co. inmate charged with attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy