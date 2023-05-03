LawCall
Body found Wednesday morning in Jefferson Co.

Deputies were called to Slope Drive and Middle Street in the Minor community around 10 a.m.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to Slope Drive and Middle Street in the Minor community around 10 a.m.


We will update this story when more information becomes available.

