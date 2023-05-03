LawCall
Blount County man sentenced for child sex crimes

Nicholas Riddle
Nicholas Riddle(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced by a Blount County Circuit Court Judge for multiple child sex crimes.

Nicholas Riddle, of Empire, was arrested in March 2021 on 24 counts of crimes against a child.

Riddle was indicted by a grand jury with:

  • One count of Rape 1st
  • Seven counts of Furnishing a Controlled Substance to a Minor
  • One county of Sodomy 1st
  • Six counts of Sodomy 2nd
  • Six counts of Sex Abuse of a Child, 2nd
  • Two counts of Enticing a Child

Riddle entered a blind plea in February 2023 when he was set for a jury trial. He turned down the state’s plea offer of 100 years.

Evidence in the case proved that Riddle provided methamphetamine on multiple occasions to a 13-year-old girl. He sexually abused, raped, and sodomized her over a three month timespan, according to the evidence. The abuse by Riddle caused substantial physical injury to the child.

The state requested 280 years for Riddle at a hearing Wednesday.

“It’s my fault. The victim did nothing to contribute to this. I am sorry”, stated Riddle at the hearing.

Prior to sentencing Riddle, Circuit Court Judge Greg Reid stated “I don’t enjoy this part of my job. This is not something that I take lightly. You have pled guilty. Life has choices and these are serious offenses. Choices have consequences.”

Judge Reid sentenced Riddle with:

  • Rape 1st
  • Seven counts of Furnishing a Cont. Substance to a Minor
  • Sodomy 1st
  • Six counts of Sodomy 2nd
  • Six counts of Sex Abuse of a Child, 2nd
  • Two counts of Enticing a Child

Riddle was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus additional 30 and 10 year consecutive sentences for his crimes.

“These were horrific acts perpetuated on a child. These were acts that will forever change the victim”, stated District Attorney Pamela L. Casey. “In my 17 years of prosecuting, it is one of the worst set of facts that I have seen. The punishment handed down by the court fits the crimes committed by the defendant.”

