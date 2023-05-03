LawCall
Alabama modernizes, simplifies state adoption process

A bill to streamline and modernize Alabama's adoption process has passed the state's...
A bill to streamline and modernize Alabama's adoption process has passed the state's legislature and was signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Kay Ivey.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill aimed at modernizing and improving Alabama’s adoption process has been signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey after more than four years of legislative work.

“Alabama is, once again, putting families first and taking action to solidify us as the most pro-life state in the nation,” Ivey said Wednesday after signing House Bill 101. “Alabama has consistently set state records for adoptions and placed thousands of children in loving, forever homes.”

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Cherokee County, separates the processes for adults and children and clarifies which court can hear adoption issues. It also allows case handlers to communicate with each other while keeping the adoptee and biological parents’ information safe.

READ MORE
Heart Gallery Alabama

Meet some of the children in Alabama who are looking to find their forever family.

“It will cut some of the time off of the adoption process,” Shaver said in March, noting that “the most time-consuming aspect is terminating parental rights.”

The bill passed the House and the Senate by unanimous votes.

There are currently more than 5,000 children in Alabama’s foster care system. This is the first change to the state’s adoption code in more than 30 years.

The legislation was crafted with help from the Alabama Law Institute, which was created by the Legislature in 1967 with the purpose of clarifying and simplifying state laws.

