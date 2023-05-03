8th Annual Fantastic Voyage Thru History gives children history lesson on the move

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Alabama will get a history lesson on the move in a mobile classroom style event called the 8th Annual Fantastic Voyage Thru History.

“Students will be introduced to methods of conflict resolution and methods of de-escalation”, said Abdul Alwahiid, Vice President of Community First Birmingham.” Our children will be exposed to a moving mobile classroom full of fun and knowledge with a powerful message of unity and pride as we travel down I-65.”

The voyage sets off Wednesday May 3 at 1 p.m. at Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The event teaches students about the people and places that laid the foundation in Alabama.

Students will have the opportunity to experience a hands-on Voyage Thru the History of Alabama as they travel from the Birmingham Police Headquarters to Historic Tuskegee to learn about the Tuskegee Airmen, Dr. George Washington Carver, Booker T Washington and much more.

“Our goal is to offer a fun and exciting way of learning history and also building a early positive relationship with our law enforcement agencies in our communities and our babies.” said Walt Wilson, President of the Southwest Alliance Association Inc.

This event is free to students from ages six to 18 thanks to the following partners: Community First Birmingham, The Southwest Alliance Association Inc, along with the Genesis Project with support from Jefferson County Sherriff Mark Pettway, Birmingham District Attorney Danny Carr, and Bessemer Cut off District Attorney Lynneice Washington.

“It’s our goal to bring together people and organizations from our communities to help us give our students an experience they will never forget and also learn about so many brilliant and courageous people that laid the foundation for them to have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

Registration is still open. For more information, contact Walter Wilson at 205-396-4647.

