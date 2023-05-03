LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

8th Annual Fantastic Voyage Thru History gives children history lesson on the move

8th Annual Fantastic Voyage Thru History gives children history lesson on the move
8th Annual Fantastic Voyage Thru History gives children history lesson on the move(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in Alabama will get a history lesson on the move in a mobile classroom style event called the 8th Annual Fantastic Voyage Thru History.

“Students will be introduced to methods of conflict resolution and methods of de-escalation”, said Abdul Alwahiid, Vice President of Community First Birmingham.” Our children will be exposed to a moving mobile classroom full of fun and knowledge with a powerful message of unity and pride as we travel down I-65.”

The voyage sets off Wednesday May 3 at 1 p.m. at Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. The event teaches students about the people and places that laid the foundation in Alabama.

Students will have the opportunity to experience a hands-on Voyage Thru the History of Alabama as they travel from the Birmingham Police Headquarters to Historic Tuskegee to learn about the Tuskegee Airmen, Dr. George Washington Carver, Booker T Washington and much more.

“Our goal is to offer a fun and exciting way of learning history and also building a early positive relationship with our law enforcement agencies in our communities and our babies.” said Walt Wilson, President of the Southwest Alliance Association Inc.

This event is free to students from ages six to 18 thanks to the following partners: Community First Birmingham, The Southwest Alliance Association Inc, along with the Genesis Project with support from Jefferson County Sherriff Mark Pettway, Birmingham District Attorney Danny Carr, and Bessemer Cut off District Attorney Lynneice Washington.

“It’s our goal to bring together people and organizations from our communities to help us give our students an experience they will never forget and also learn about so many brilliant and courageous people that laid the foundation for them to have the opportunity to achieve the American Dream.”

Registration is still open. For more information, contact Walter Wilson at 205-396-4647.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County...
Jefferson Co. Coroner’s Office looking for families of 4 people who recently died
WBRC stock graphic
Adger man killed in single vehicle crash
Demario Lamote Burnett is charged with attempted murder, assault, and promoting prison...
Calhoun Co. inmate charged with attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy

Latest News

Christian Country Music Fest This Weekend
Deputies were called to Slope Drive and Middle Street in the Minor community around 10 a.m.
Body found Wednesday morning in Jefferson Co.
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Man accused of killing woman in Center Point, shooting 4 others in B’ham arrested in Louisiana
Source: WBRC video
Free kids' clothing swap