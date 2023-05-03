LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

11 new ambulances coming to Jefferson County, going to multiple different fire districts

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders are spending more than $4 million to improve response times when you call 911.

Eleven new ambulances are coming to Jefferson County and two are expected to arrive sometime this week or next.

The money is coming out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money and it’s covering the brand new ambulances and equipment inside, like stretchers and radios.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said ambulances will go to eight different fire districts, and some will use them to replace their current ones, and others will add them to their fleet.

Coker said this will help improve response times in the county.

“One big risk for many of these districts is maybe they only have one unit right now,” Coker said. “If it needs maintenance, goes down, or is out of service, now they don’t have anything located closely. So, they become dependent on somebody else to run their calls. But, the other districts have calls at the same time, so being able to put these other ambulances in the field is a big way to sure up the need for medical care for our citizens.”

Coker said they will all come in at different times, and almost every station is only getting one ambulance, but Center Point, Concord, and Palmerdale are each getting two because of higher call volumes.

Bagley, Birmingport, McAdory, Rex Lake, and Rocky Ridge are all set to get one ambulance. The Forestdale Fire District is also set to get new stretchers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Women typically tend to have more heart attacks later in their life than men do.
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Suspect named in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman in Center Point
Cornell Dewayne Richardson was shot and killed in Birmingham on Steiner Avenue,
Man from Adamsville shot and killed in Birmingham

Latest News

We’re getting new insight into what happened between Tarrant’s police chief and mayor before...
Tarrant police chief back on the job after mayor put him on leave
A Jefferson County woman who gave birth at 17 weeks is working to change state law when it...
The ‘Genesis Act’ calls for state to issue nonviable birth certificates
Family experiences issues after buying Taylor Swift tickets
Birmingham woman says StubHub changed her concert tickets less than 24 hours before Taylor Swift show
Tarrant police chief reinstated
Tarrant police chief reinstated