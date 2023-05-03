11 new ambulances coming to Jefferson County, going to multiple different fire districts

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County leaders are spending more than $4 million to improve response times when you call 911.

Eleven new ambulances are coming to Jefferson County and two are expected to arrive sometime this week or next.

The money is coming out of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money and it’s covering the brand new ambulances and equipment inside, like stretchers and radios.

Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker said ambulances will go to eight different fire districts, and some will use them to replace their current ones, and others will add them to their fleet.

Coker said this will help improve response times in the county.

“One big risk for many of these districts is maybe they only have one unit right now,” Coker said. “If it needs maintenance, goes down, or is out of service, now they don’t have anything located closely. So, they become dependent on somebody else to run their calls. But, the other districts have calls at the same time, so being able to put these other ambulances in the field is a big way to sure up the need for medical care for our citizens.”

Coker said they will all come in at different times, and almost every station is only getting one ambulance, but Center Point, Concord, and Palmerdale are each getting two because of higher call volumes.

Bagley, Birmingport, McAdory, Rex Lake, and Rocky Ridge are all set to get one ambulance. The Forestdale Fire District is also set to get new stretchers.

