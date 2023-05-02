LawCall
Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue to celebrate International Firefighters Day with luncheons

International Firefighters' Day is this Thursday
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - International Firefighters Day is later this week on May 4, making this a special week for those first responders.

It’s a time when communities around the world can take time out to show those first responders just how much they’re appreciated.

They’re best known for fighting fires, but firefighters also spend a lot of time responding to medical calls.

However, they aren’t always told ‘thank you’ for what they do.

That changes this week, especially in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue will host a catered luncheon this week for firefighters in the department.

“Well, firefighters really dedicate their lives to the protection of property and life,” according to Holly Whigham, a spokeswoman for Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue. “So, it’s a selfless job that they make sacrifices for.”

The luncheons are happening May 3, 4, and 5 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. all three days so that every shift is covered.

