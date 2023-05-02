LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Transfer portal movement under new Power 5 head coaches

Tracking the number of players who have entered the transfer portal at the 11 Power Five schools with new head football coaches
Hugh Freeze addresses Media during his introductory press conference
Hugh Freeze addresses Media during his introductory press conference(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The two-week spring transfer period closed Sunday for Division I college football players, though names were still trickling in Monday as paperwork was being processed.

Tracking the number of players who have entered the transfer portal at the 11 Power Five schools with new head football coaches (alphabetical order by school):

Arizona State. New coach: Kenny Dillingham.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 27 (11 in spring transfer window).

Auburn. New coach: Hugh Freeze.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 17 (nine in spring transfer window).

Cincinnati. New coach: Scott Satterfield.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 5: 19 (six in spring transfer window).

Colorado. New coach: Deion Sanders.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 3: 52 (43 in spring transfer window).

Georgia Tech. New coach: Brent Key, who was promoted from interim coach.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 17 (five in spring transfer window).

Louisville. New coach: Jeff Brohm.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 8: 14 (seven in spring transfer window).

Mississippi State. New coach: Zach Arnett.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 14: 14. (nine in spring transfer window).

Nebraska. New coach: Matt Rhule.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 23 (13 in spring transfer window).

Purdue. New coach: Ryan Walters.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 29: 19 (11 in spring transfer window).

Wisconsin. New coach: Luke Fickell.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Nov. 27: 15 (six in spring transfer window).

Stanford. New coach: Troy Taylor.

Scholarship players entering portal since hired Dec. 10: 3. (zero in spring transfer window).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Most Read

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Suspect named in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman in Center Point
Cornell Dewayne Richardson was shot and killed in Birmingham on Steiner Avenue,
Man from Adamsville shot and killed in Birmingham

Latest News

The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their defensive front by selecting Auburn edge rusher...
Seahawks focus on pass rush, selecting Auburn’s Derick Hall
Alabama has joined states trying to limit drag shows after legislation was filed Thursday that...
Alabama bill would put limits on drag shows
Every member of the Alabama Senate on Thursday backed legislation to cut the state sales tax on...
Alabama senators back bill to cut state sales tax on food
FILE - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks to supporters after her reelection victory, Nov. 8, 2022,...
Alabama governor defends dismissal of cabinet member
A lot of people in Dadeville and the surrounding communities will forever be impacted by the...
Judge mulls evidence for 3 of 6 in Alabama birthday shooting