LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dead after single vehicle crash in Jefferson County

WBRC stock graphic
WBRC stock graphic(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of one man on Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Smith Camp Road at Johnson Road in western Jefferson County at around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Suspect named in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman in Center Point
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Artificial sweetener linked to increased risk for heart attack, stroke
Cornell Dewayne Richardson was shot and killed in Birmingham on Steiner Avenue,
Man from Adamsville shot and killed in Birmingham

Latest News

A project that’s been in the making for years is now complete in Cullman. Officials cut the...
Cullman Highway 157 widening project finally complete
Opponents say two newly filed bills in the Alabama legislature target LGBTQ Alabamians.
Alabama lawmakers propose bills to put limits on drag shows, create ‘What is a Woman’ Act
Center Point fire officials seeing an increase in pedestrians being hit by vehicles
Center Point Fire Department seeing an increase in number of pedestrians getting hit by vehicles
New video shows exhibition driving issues continue in Birmingham
Ala. legislators working to get exhibition driving bill in front of Governor Ivey