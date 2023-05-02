One dead after single vehicle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning crash has claimed the life of one man on Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Smith Camp Road at Johnson Road in western Jefferson County at around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

