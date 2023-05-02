Man pleads guilty to killing 3 at Vestavia Hills church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man charged with killing three people at a potluck dinner at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church plead guilty to capital murder of two or more people Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Findlay Smith was charged in the murders of Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds in June of 2022.

Smith was sentenced to life without parole.

