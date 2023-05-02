LawCall
Man pleads guilty to killing 3 at Vestavia Hills church

Smith was sentenced to life without parole.
Smith was sentenced to life without parole.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man charged with killing three people at a potluck dinner at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church plead guilty to capital murder of two or more people Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Findlay Smith was charged in the murders of Sarah Yeager, Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds in June of 2022.

Smith was sentenced to life without parole.

