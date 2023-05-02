Hoover wants your input on parks and public spaces plan

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover wants your input on the future of parks and other public spaces.

Leaders want to hear from you on what they should build, improve, and program.

The goal is to create a blueprint for decisions so the city can bring you what you want over the next 15 to 20 years.

“This plan will look at things like greenways and blue ways and then the other thing we will look at is our public parks that we already have in place. We know what we have now, what do we want to look like in the future,” said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

The city has been working on this plan since December 2022.

The first phase of the plan laid the foundation, then they kicked off phase two at Celebrate Hoover Day this past weekend.

“There were some great props set up so they could kind of understand where we are, and where we are going,” Brocato said.

As part of phase two, the city will also hold a series of town hall meetings throughout the month of May.

“That way you can say you are a part of the future,” Brocato said. “You had something to do with how our parks and recreation look like in the next 15 or 20 years.”

Mayor Brocato said this will also create a huge economic impact for the future of Hoover.

In-person town halls begin next week. There’s also a virtual town hall on May 16.

For more information, head over to the city’s website at hooveralabama.gov.

