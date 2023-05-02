LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Food trucks return to Oxford after moratorium lifted

Food truck moratorium lifted in Oxford
By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Food trucks are welcome again in the city of Oxford after a moratorium was recently lifted. Dozens are now open and ready for business.

City Spokesperson Lorie Denton says they’re excited to call themselves business-friendly with an easy process for more food trucks to come to Oxford.

The city finalized its ordinance a few months ago, and now they host events like food truck Fridays, and some businesses even partner with each other for food truck festivals.

Denton says it’s helping their economy, but also the quality of life for residents.

Those looking to open a food truck in Oxford can visit the building department and schedule an inspection with the fire department.

“They will inspect your food truck here in the parking lot at city hall. They’re looking for Servsafe certification,” said Denton. “It’s required in the city limits. They have their checklist to work with you to understand all requirements. Once you pass the inspection, the fire chief signs off. You come to city hall to the business office and obtain your business license.”

To learn more about food trucks in the city of Oxford and special events, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Suspect named in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman in Center Point
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Tylers Ladavias Cooper
Arrest made in Tuscaloosa shooting that left 1 injured
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Latest News

Hoover leaders want your input on parks & public spaces
Hoover wants your input on parks and public spaces plan
Source: WBRC video
Jacksonville helping citizens with court amnesty program
Columbiana Live officially opens
Columbiana LIVE, Arts and Entertainment District now open
Hoover leaders want your input on parks & public spaces
Hoover leaders want your input on parks & public spaces