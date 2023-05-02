Food trucks return to Oxford after moratorium lifted

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Food trucks are welcome again in the city of Oxford after a moratorium was recently lifted. Dozens are now open and ready for business.

City Spokesperson Lorie Denton says they’re excited to call themselves business-friendly with an easy process for more food trucks to come to Oxford.

The city finalized its ordinance a few months ago, and now they host events like food truck Fridays, and some businesses even partner with each other for food truck festivals.

Denton says it’s helping their economy, but also the quality of life for residents.

Those looking to open a food truck in Oxford can visit the building department and schedule an inspection with the fire department.

“They will inspect your food truck here in the parking lot at city hall. They’re looking for Servsafe certification,” said Denton. “It’s required in the city limits. They have their checklist to work with you to understand all requirements. Once you pass the inspection, the fire chief signs off. You come to city hall to the business office and obtain your business license.”

To learn more about food trucks in the city of Oxford and special events, click here.

