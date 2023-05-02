LawCall
Cullman Highway 157 widening project finally complete

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A project that’s been in the making for years is now complete in Cullman. Officials cut the ribbon on the newly widened portion of Highway 157.

Governor Kay Ivey joined other state and local leaders Monday to cut the ribbon on the project that runs from U.S Highway 31 to State Road 69.

“We can travel for Alabamians and our visitors more efficient while also creating a safer Alabama for all,” Ivey said.

The over $14 million project, using city, state and federal funding, competes a four lane corridor running almost 60 miles. With this over 3-mile final section now open, leaders are hopeful it will drive in more growth.

“It will allow for future growth and will provide for safer travel. This project is not just for one group but it serves everyone, small businesses, industries, families, farmers, healthcare and many, many more,” State Senator Garlan Gudger, R- Cullman said.

The expansion of Highway 157 is also expected to speed up response times for first responders for the thousands of patients transported to Cullman Regional every year.

