Creations Galore and Moore: Mini Cake Jars

Mini Cake Jars

Ingredients

8 ounce jars

Cake flavor of your choice

Strawberry filling

Cream cheese buttercream icing

Chopped Snickers

Directions

Crumble the cake layers. Place some of the crumbled cake at the bottom of the jar. Pipe icing on top of the cake. Add filling (flavor of your choice). Repeat until jar is full with icing on top. Add garnishments.

