Creations Galore and Moore: Mini Cake Jars

Good Day Cooking
Creations Galore and Moore: Mini Cake Jars
By Nedra Moore
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mini Cake Jars

Ingredients

  • 8 ounce jars
  • Cake flavor of your choice
  • Strawberry filling
  • Cream cheese buttercream icing
  • Chopped Snickers

Directions

  1. Crumble the cake layers.
  2. Place some of the crumbled cake at the bottom of the jar.
  3. Pipe icing on top of the cake.
  4. Add filling (flavor of your choice).
  5. Repeat until jar is full with icing on top.
  6. Add garnishments.

