Creations Galore and Moore: Mini Cake Jars
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mini Cake Jars
Ingredients
- 8 ounce jars
- Cake flavor of your choice
- Strawberry filling
- Cream cheese buttercream icing
- Chopped Snickers
Directions
- Crumble the cake layers.
- Place some of the crumbled cake at the bottom of the jar.
- Pipe icing on top of the cake.
- Add filling (flavor of your choice).
- Repeat until jar is full with icing on top.
- Add garnishments.
