Columbiana LIVE, Arts and Entertainment District now open

By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana LIVE, Arts and Entertainment District is now open.

The arts and entertainment district will allow people to walk freely within the district with an open container of alcohol.

The city of Columbiana has wanted to do this for quite some time. The city council passed an ordinance last year to make it all happen.

Visitors to the district can order a drink from one of the four licensed vendors within the district and then walk around with a to-go cup that has to be 16 ounces or less with a sticker on the outside of the cup that shows you purchased the drink properly.

Ali Payne, manager of community and senior services, said the objective of the district is to stimulate economic development by promoting activities that will encourage people to visit their historic Main Street District.

“At the heart of it, it is just a tool for economic development,” Payne said. “We know that if you bring fun things to our downtown, people will come and spend their money here and ultimately that’s what we want.”

And they already have their first event - on Friday, a Cinco de Mayo salsa crawl will be held at the entertainment district and they want folks to come down and enjoy the fun.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

