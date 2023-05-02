Center Point Fire Department seeing an increase in number of pedestrians getting hit by vehicles

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire Department officials are asking for drivers and pedestrians to be more careful when they are walking near or on the roads.

“We have very congested traffic ways that are busy,” Center Point Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Dahlen said. “We also have some very rural roadways.”

Busy roadways that many residents walk on. Center Point Fire officials said they’ve responded to 17 pedestrians hit by vehicles since August 2022.

“A large majority of the population travel by foot,” Dahlen said. “They sometimes are using the roadways, sometimes there’s not access for them to safely walk, like sidewalks or walking areas, so they utilize the roadway.”

Dahlen said the injuries they’ve seen vary, but there have already been two fatalities so far this year, and five in 2022. He said this is more than they normally see.

“These have happened all times of the day,” Dahlen said. “The majority tend to happen in the evening with low lighting or in an area where the visibility is very limited.”

Even when pedestrians aren’t using crosswalks or sidewalks, Dahlen said drivers still have to be cautious.

“Limit your distractions, try not to be on your phone,” he said. “Be on alert and be cautious, because pedestrians are always out.”

Dahlen said they are expecting more people to potentially be out on the roadways soon as kids get out of school for summer.

“Sometimes, they aren’t the most aware of what they are running towards or they lose track they are in the road, so be extra cautious of that especially as the weather gets warmer and clearer,” he said.

In April 2023, the department responded to a woman hit by a vehicle while she was crossing the road at night. She died in the hospital from her injuries.

