Calhoun Co. inmate charged with attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy

Demario Lamote Burnett is charged with attempted murder, assault, and promoting prison...
Demario Lamote Burnett is charged with attempted murder, assault, and promoting prison contraband.(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate being held in the Calhoun County Jail has been charged with attempted murder after authorities say he struck a deputy in the head with a broken mop handle.

On Monday, May 1 around 4:45 p.m., deputies say inmate Demario Lamote Burnett was being housed in a maximum security section of the facility when he became noncompliant with officials, refusing to ‘cuff up’ or ‘lockdown’ in his cell.

That’s when deputies say Burnett broke a mop handle into two pieces. We’re told he then barricaded himself in a shower threatening to harm officers, refusing to go to his cell.

Deputies say Burnett then became aggressive with the broken mop handle, striking a deputy in the head repeatedly. We’re told another deputy was also struck in his torso.

We’re told that’s when deputies and correctional officers used multiple types of ‘less lethal’ munitions in an attempt to stop the attack and subdue Burnett. According to authorities, that had little to no effect.

Eventually, we’re told a correctional officer was able to use de-escalation techniques and ‘less than lethal’ chemical spray to convince Burnett to surrender.

Officials say the deputy who was struck in the head was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was later released.

Authorities say District Attorney Brian McVeigh reviewed the evidence and charged Burnett with attempted murder, assault 2nd, and promoting prison contraband 1st.

Burnett was being held in the facility on charges of robbery 1st with a weapon, kidnapping 1st, assault 1st with a weapon, attempt to commit murder, assault 3rd, and probation violation.

“I am thankful that the two deputies assaulted will recover, and I am extremely proud of the bravery that corrections officers and deputies displayed during this event.  These men and women work hard to keep dangerous criminals off the streets of Calhoun County,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

Burnett’s court date is set for June 8, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

