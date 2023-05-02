LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabama expands income guidelines for WIC program, more families now eligible

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When it comes to feeding your family, it is costing more and more at the grocery store, but state leaders are working to help. Alabama is changing the income guidelines for its WIC program meaning more families could qualify for assistance.

Jefferson County has 13,000 participants in the WIC program right now. Leaders with the health department said they have had women call before that are right on the financial cusp, but don’t qualify. With the new income threshold, officials said now those families will now likely qualify.

WIC is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level. For families of two, that’s about $700 a week, and for a family of four, it’s $1,068 a week.

Officials with the Jefferson County WIC program said the income thresholds change every year, depending on the federal poverty line, but this year is a bigger increase than normal.

Nutrition Service Coordinator for the Jefferson County WIC Program Natalie Clements said with the cost of groceries increasing, this will open up the option for assistance to more families in the county.

“It’s just going to make it easier for other families that were right on the cusp of qualifying before,” Clements said. “They should be eligible now. I think it is going to be good too, because there are people who don’t qualify for some other programs, but now probably could qualify for WIC.”

Clements said she doesn’t know exactly how many people in the county will now qualify for the program, but they are booking appointments a few weeks out right now. She said you should call the health department and schedule an appointment if you think you may qualify.

Click here to see the new income guidelines.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Suspect named in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman in Center Point
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Tylers Ladavias Cooper
Arrest made in Tuscaloosa shooting that left 1 injured
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party

Latest News

New video shows exhibition driving issues continue in Birmingham
Ala. legislators working to get exhibition driving bill in front of Governor Ivey
WIC updating income requirements, more Alabamians may qualify
WIC updating income requirements, more Alabamians may qualify
Highway 157 widening project complete in Cullman
Highway 157 widening project complete in Cullman
Hoover leaders want your input on parks & public spaces
Hoover wants your input on parks and public spaces plan