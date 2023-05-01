LawCall
Tarrant man shot in ankle while walking outside his home

Police respond to a shooting on Fulton Ave. Monday morning.
Police respond to a shooting on Fulton Ave. Monday morning.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place outside of a home in Tarrant Monday morning.

Tarrant police said a man was walking outside of his house toward the street when someone shot him in the ankle.

The shooting took place at 5:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 700 block of Fulton Ave.

No one is currently in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

