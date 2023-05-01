LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Regulators seize First Republic Bank, sell to JPMorgan Chase

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023....
FILE - A pedestrian walks past a First Republic Bank in San Francisco on April 26, 2023. Regulators continued their search for a solution to First Republic Bank’s woes over the weekend before stock markets were set to open Monday, May 1. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KEN SWEET AP Business Writer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Regulators seized troubled First Republic Bank and sold all of its deposits and most of its assets to JPMorgan Chase Bank in a bid to head off further banking turmoil in the U.S.

San Francisco-based First Republic is the third midsize bank to fail in two months. It has struggled since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and investors and depositors had grown increasingly worried it might not survive because of its high amount of uninsured deposits and exposure to low interest rate loans.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said early Monday that First Republic Bank’s 84 branches in eight states will reopen Monday as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank.

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank to collapse. (CNN, POOL)

Regulators worked through the weekend to find a way forward before U.S. stock markets opened. Markets in many parts of the world were closed for May 1 holidays Monday. The two markets in Asia that were open, in Tokyo and Sydney, rose.

As of April 13, First Republic had approximately $229 billion in total assets and $104 billion in total deposits, the FDIC said. At the end of last year, the Federal Reserve ranked it 14th in size among U.S. commercial banks.

Before Silicon Valley Bank failed, First Republic had a banking franchise that was the envy of most of the industry. Its clients — mostly the rich and powerful — rarely defaulted on their loans. The 72-branch bank has made much of its money making low-cost loans to the wealthy, which reportedly included Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Flush with deposits from the well-heeled, First Republic saw total assets more than double from $102 billion at the end of 2019′s first quarter, when its full-time workforce was 4,600.

But the vast majority of its deposits, like those in Silicon Valley and Signature Bank, were uninsured — that is, above the $250,000 limit set by the FDIC. And that worried analysts and investors. If First Republic were to fail, its depositors might not get all their money back.

Those fears were crystalized in the bank’s recent quarterly results. The bank said depositors pulled more than $100 billion out of the bank during April’s crisis. San Francisco-based First Republic said that it was only able to stanch the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it with $30 billion in uninsured deposits.

Since the crisis, First Republic has been looking for a way to quickly turn itself around. The bank planned to sell off unprofitable assets, including the low interest mortgages that it provided to wealthy clients. It also announced plans to lay off up to a quarter of its workforce, which totaled about 7,200 employees in late 2022.

Investors remained skeptical. The bank’s executives have taken no questions from investors or analysts since the bank reported its results, causing First Republic’s stock to sink further.

And it’s hard to profitably restructure a balance sheet when a firm has to sell off assets quickly and has fewer bankers to find opportunities for the bank to invest in. It took years for banks like Citigroup and Bank of America to return to profitability after the global financial crisis 15 years ago, and those banks had the benefit of a government-aided backstop to keep them going.

___

Associated Press Staff Writer Matt O’Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.
Talladega woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
Tuscaloosa Police Department
Arrest made in Tuscaloosa shooting; 1 injured
Source: WBRC News
First Alert: Breezy and chilly Monday morning

Latest News

Almost all of the victims were killed when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in a...
Ukraine grieves 25 victims of missile strike on apartment building
Authorities say the victims were killed after asking their neighbor to stop shooting since a...
Family mourns mother, 9-year-old son killed in Texas massacre
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
Soccer coaches and teams from all over the country have shown their support while the...
Girl, 12, hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during soccer practice