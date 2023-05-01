OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim in a 33-year-old cold case.

On September 22, 1990, the body of a young black male was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road - near Interstate 85 in Opelika.

After the body was sent for an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be homicide from a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim was wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals jersey type shirt with red pin stripes, Jordache blue jeans, and black Ellesse shoes.

Jersey the victim was wearing (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

Authorities believe that the victim was between the ages of 18-25 years old, 135-145 lbs., and approximately 5 foot 8 inches. During the initial investigation, detectives were unable to locate any missing persons reports similar to the victim.

Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case (Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this case or identity of the victim, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

