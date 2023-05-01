LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New Grandview freestanding ER opens in Trussville

New Grandview freestanding ER opens in Trussville
New Grandview freestanding ER opens in Trussville(Grandview Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Grandview Medical Center has opened a freestanding emergency department in Trussville.

The facility opened at 7 a.m. Monday, May 1. It will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The ER is an alternative to a traditional hospital emergency room or an urgent care center.

New Grandview freestanding ER opens in Trussville
New Grandview freestanding ER opens in Trussville(Grandview Medical Center)

According to a press release, the facility includes nine exam rooms, five ‘Fast Track’ rooms, on-site lab services, and diagnostic imaging for X-ray, CT, and ultrasound. Emergency physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, respiratory therapists and other patient care professionals staff the ER.

We’re also told there is a helipad on site. If a higher level of care is required, patients can be quickly transported by ambulance or helicopter to an area hospital.

The building is located on Vanlerberghe Way off of Highway 11 near downtown Trussville, right next to the Trussville Board of Education building.

For more information about the facility, you can click here to visit the Grandview website.


embedgooglemap.net

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have obtained a warrant against...
Suspect named in stabbing death of 40-year-old woman in Center Point
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Tuscaloosa Police Department
Arrest made in Tuscaloosa shooting; 1 injured

Latest News

Food truck moratorium lifted in Oxford
Food truck moratorium lifted in Oxford
Car break-ins at Sokol Park, Tuscaloosa Police say
On Your Side with pool, water safety for children
On Your Side with pool, water safety for children as summer nears
Source: WBRC video
Search for man accused in stabbing death, shooting