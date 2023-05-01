TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Grandview Medical Center has opened a freestanding emergency department in Trussville.

The facility opened at 7 a.m. Monday, May 1. It will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The ER is an alternative to a traditional hospital emergency room or an urgent care center.

New Grandview freestanding ER opens in Trussville (Grandview Medical Center)

According to a press release, the facility includes nine exam rooms, five ‘Fast Track’ rooms, on-site lab services, and diagnostic imaging for X-ray, CT, and ultrasound. Emergency physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, respiratory therapists and other patient care professionals staff the ER.

We’re also told there is a helipad on site. If a higher level of care is required, patients can be quickly transported by ambulance or helicopter to an area hospital.

The building is located on Vanlerberghe Way off of Highway 11 near downtown Trussville, right next to the Trussville Board of Education building.

For more information about the facility, you can click here to visit the Grandview website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.