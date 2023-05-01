LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

More Alabamians eligible for WIC after income guidelines increased

WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and...
WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals.(WCAX)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More Alabamians may be eligible for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, more commonly known as WIC, after an increase in income guidelines.

WIC provides supplemental nutrition to those in need. The program is for women who are pregnant, nursing, or have given birth within the last six months. Those who are parents/guardians of a child up to age 5 are also eligible.

Participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals and is open to participants with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty level.

Check the table below to see if your family may qualify:

FAMILY SIZE*ANNUAL INCOMEWEEKLY INCOME
2$36,482$702
3$45,991$885
4$55,500$1,068
5$65,009$1,251
6$74,518$1,434

*Each unborn infant counts as one in the family size.

For more information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov/wic or call the statewide toll-free line at 1-888-942-4673 (1-888-WIC-HOPE).

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Tuscaloosa Police Department
Arrest made in Tuscaloosa shooting; 1 injured
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.
Talladega woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.
I-65 back open following Cullman Co. wreck
Source: WBRC video
Artificial sweetener stroke risk
Cornell Dewayne Richardson was shot and killed in Birmingham on Steiner Avenue,
Man from Adamsville shot and killed in Birmingham
Police respond to a shooting on Fulton Ave. Monday morning.
Tarrant man shot in ankle while walking outside his home