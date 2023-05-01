Man from Adamsville shot and killed in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 24-year-old man from Adamsville was shot and killed April 30 in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Cornell Dewayne Richardson. The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Steiner Avenue SW.

Richardson died at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Birmingham Police are investigating.

