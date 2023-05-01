LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

I-65 back open following Cullman Co. wreck

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.
The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.(Source: MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN Co. Ala. (WBRC) - The portion of Interstate 65 that was closed due a crash on Monday morning was reopened as of 11:30 a.m.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. near the 318 mile marker.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will investigate the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two children in Pennsylvania were killed when they were struck by a train.
Police: 2 children struck, killed by Amtrak train
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, is held on multiple charges after an overnight shooting in Bay St....
2 students killed, 4 wounded at Mississippi house party
Tuscaloosa Police Department
Arrest made in Tuscaloosa shooting; 1 injured
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning...
Police investigating early morning shooting at area Waffle House
Authorities say Amber N. Marizette died when the GMC Envoy she was a passenger in was hit.
Talladega woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

Latest News

WIC participants may receive food benefits, free nutrition education, breastfeeding support and...
More Alabamians eligible for WIC after income guidelines increased
Source: WBRC video
Artificial sweetener stroke risk
Cornell Dewayne Richardson was shot and killed in Birmingham on Steiner Avenue,
Man from Adamsville shot and killed in Birmingham
Police respond to a shooting on Fulton Ave. Monday morning.
Tarrant man shot in ankle while walking outside his home